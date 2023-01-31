My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart applauds herself for staying seated after landing
A reality star has sparked a debate about plane etiquette after she applauded herself for staying seated after landing, until it was time for her row to exit.Batsheva Haart, who starred in My Unorthodox Life and who goes by the username @batshevahaart on TikTok, shared the video last month. In the clip, Haart could be seen sitting in a seat on a plane as she lip-sang the lyrics: “I’m so mature, I’m so mature,” from SZA’s “Kill Bill”. Source: batshevahaart, TikTok