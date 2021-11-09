Unmarked Police Car Hits Pedestrian in London

An unmarked police vehicle hit a pedestrian in London on Tuesday, November 9, officials said.

This video taken by Mohammed Farid Aslam shows a vehicle with flashing lights, near two women kneeling over a body.

Aslam said the vehicle was speeding when it hit the pedestrian.

“Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating after a collision involving a police vehicle,” a representative of the Metropolitan Police told Storyful. "The incident happened at 1:36 pm on Tuesday, 9 November at Wood Lane, W12.

“A police car collided with a pedestrian who was taken to a central London hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as a matter of course,” the representative said. Credit: Mohammed Farid Aslam via Storyful