UNM event previews medical career possibilities
Organization seeks to raise awareness of gun violence's impact
Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence
An ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.
STORY: The viral video of a man dumping yogurt over the heads of two unveiled women, a mother and her daughter, at a dairy shop in Iran sparked condemnation from Iranian women on Sunday.In Iran's capital, Tehran, 16-year-old Melika, who did not provide a surname, said it was not the man's place to confront the women for not wearing a hijab."You can't throw a tub of yoghurt on a woman's head and think you did something great, and to guide someone in the right direction. It's that person's business. She wanted to dress like that and she dressed however she wanted. It's no one's business."But after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi re-iterated that wearing the hijab is law in Iran, adding (quote) "If some people say they don't believe (in the hijab)... it's good to use persuasion."This woman – who did not disclose her name – blamed the Iranian government for the incident… saying (quote) "If the government did not cause such discontent among its people, then they would not rise up against them."Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down that revolt.Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man and state media said the two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules.As for the owner of the dairy shop who pushed the attacker out of his store, authorities said he was warned for confronting the man.Reports on social media said his shop had been closed, but he was quoted by a local news agency as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to "give explanations" to a court.
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A judge has found that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jason Redmond sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while recording it on his mobile phone, and heard from witnesses that Redmond did it to show the victim "how easily she could be raped when she was drunk," and "to teach [her] a lesson." In a two-day, judge-only trial at a Brockville courthouse la
A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical
Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.
The victim and her son were driving near Harts Lake.
Police sources in India have provided the names of three family members who were among eight people who died after trying to cross the St. Lawrence River Thursday into the United States near Akwesasne — a community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. A source identified one woman as Vidhiben Pravinkumar Chaudhari, 24, and two men as Pravinbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari, 50, and Mitkumar Pravinbhai Chaudhari, 20. The next of kin in India have been notified, the source said. Sources told
Warning: This story describes details of violence and contains links to footage showing violence. Vancouver police say they are investigating two violent confrontations at a rally in the city marking International Transgender Day of Visibility. Investigators have released images of two people, as well as video from Grandview Park that shows the two people involved in incidents where others were shouted at, grabbed, and thrown to the ground. VPD says the video and images it posted online come fro
A British Youtuber and self-styled “danger tourist” is among three British men being held by the Taliban’s feared counter-intelligence unit in Kabul, it has emerged.
Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.
A new underground magazine circulating in Edmonton is sharing stories from youth in care — in their own words. Zine & Heard, edited by youth advocate Penny Frazier, shares stories, art, tattoos and more from former youth in care. In any given copy of the "punk rock-style" magazine (as described by Frazier) featuring poems, pictures and personal stories, you can also find statistics showing the grim realities facing youth in care. That includes numbers like youth in care or transitioning out of c
An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.
The FBI said they believe 29-year-old Monica de Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in November, is alive and in a hostage situation.
Rep. Andy Ogles, whose district includes the location of the school, has also faced backlash for a 2021 holiday photo showing his family holding firearms.
Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.
The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police
The student was under age 12, records show.
Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.
Two women in Iran who went into a store while not fully covering their hair had yoghurt thrown over them by a man, in an incident captured on video.