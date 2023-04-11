UNM basketball land Iona forward Nelly Junior Joseph
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Sports was always going to be the sector where fashionable gender ideology came undone. If males can be females and vice versa, then there is no need to have separate sports categories for men and women. But men and women have different bodies and one doesn’t have to be an endocrinologist to know this.
After being named the ACC’s top rookie while leading Duke in scoring and rebounding, Kyle Filipowski will return for his sophomore season rather than enter the NBA Draft.
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is ready to play more minutes this postseason after spending the final weeks of the regular season on a minutes limit because of his troublesome left knee.
Masters winner Jon Rahm rescued Augusta National from the ignominy of having to put a green jacket on LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson.
Alex Pereira isn't too fazed with Israel Adesanya's actions after he was knocked out by him.
The NBA postseason seems wide open with multiple teams capable of making a Finals run. Play-in tournament starts Tuesday. The playoffs begin Saturday.
Morris spoke to PEOPLE about her whirlwind last week, which included winning the NCAA Championship and being drafted into the WNBA
The Spaniard has been hoisting trophies while wearing the timepiece since 2019.
American pro surfer Sara Taylor was punched in the head during a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, footage from the incident shows.Footage recorded by Taylor’s friend Charlie McHarg shows Taylor in the water off Pandawa Beach.According to Taylor, who gave an interview to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Brazilian surfer Joao Paulo Azevedo punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of Azevedo’s dropped in on the same wave.Footage from the incident shows Taylor, in a green T-shirt, and a man in a white T-shirt both attempting to surf the same wave. Taylor pushes him off to prevent a collision.After the incident, Azevedo can be seen paddling towards Taylor before striking at her head.Further footage, recorded by McHarg, shows the altercation continuing on the beach, with several men rounding on Taylor and Charlie. Profanities are exchanged before the footage cuts off.In a video included in Globo’s report, Azevedo apologized for the incident, but also claimed that the footage shared by Taylor was edited and did not show the entire altercation.“Yesterday’s disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened,” Azevedo said, according to a machine translation.Taylor told Globo she had reported the incident to police.Quebra Onda, a Brazilian clothing brand, posted on Instagram following the incident that they had ended their partnership with Azevedo, reaffirming their stance against “any and all types of violence, mainly against women”. Credit: Charlie McHarg via Storyful
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
Take a closer look at Dustin Johnson's net worth and achievements. Find: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?Advice: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $100...
After the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit, here's a way-too-early look at the 2024 NBA Draft, including Bronny James.
American kept waiting for another major triumph as Jon Rahm comes from behind.
The Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for the play-in game Tuesday against the Lakers after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.
In a recent Instagram post showing his Easter celebration, the country star highlighted several outfit changes for his daughters throughout the weekend
Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to join the Ravens had a wide ripple effect, changing the outlook for the AFC North and several star quarterbacks.