University of Vermont Health Network to end relationship with United Healthcare

CBC

Toronto police have identified a woman who died after a shooting in the city's west end Sunday. Officers were initially called to an address on Davenport Road, near St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road, around 10:30 p.m. Police say they found a man with a knife, and he was taken into custody.A short time later, a woman was found with stab wounds inside a home on nearby Chambers Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Toronto woman Ana Pa