University of Arkansas suspends Pi Kappa Alpha over paddling allegations
The University of Arkansas has kicked a fraternity out of its house and revoked its official registration for at least a year.
Adebayo Ogunleye's phone has been ringing off the hook almost daily for three months.As president of the Nigerian-Canadian Association of New Brunswick, he's getting messages from concerned Nigerian international students applying to the New Brunswick Community College.A deadline change for international students to submit immigration documents to NBCC — after they were already accepted — led to the college cancelling their admission.Additionally, the college has stopped accepting applications f
Now that Liz Magill has stepped down as president of the University of Pennsylvania, the spotlight has turned to her counterpart from Harvard University, Claudine Gay.
"It’s no secret that celebrity professors are thought to be great for universities... but these benefits come with a cost."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Academic freedom and independent governance have been under political and ideological assault in Florida's university system during the tenure of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a report by the American Association of University Professors released this month. The threat to Florida's higher education system accelerated this year with the takeover of New College of Florida in Sarasota by partisan DeSantis supporters, according to the report from an AAUP committee.
Republicans hostile to the way elite universities shape the nation’s cultural and political debates are smelling blood in the water after a disastrous hearing in which the presidents of three schools refused to say students who called for the genocide of Jews would be disciplined. One of the presidents, Liz Magill of the University of…
Claudine Gay, Harvard University’s embattled president, has strong institutional backing as she faces a flurry of criticism over her handling of alleged antisemitism at one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.
California is now one of over 20 states mandating cursive writing learning in the classroom.
If diversity, equity and inclusion leads students to denounce Israel as a white, colonial settler-state, what is the U.S.? | Opinion
“Saturday Night Live” targeted the congressional hearing last week about combatting antisemitism on college campuses during its cold open. The spoof on last week’s hearing on antisemitism on college campuses featured Chloe Troast playing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who last week tore into three university presidents at the hearing about how their institutions have dealt with the…
An ethics expert at the University of Manitoba says he's angry the post-secondary institution hasn't pursued legal action to recoup about half a million dollars a former law dean allegedly misspent — most of which was meant for students. It "makes one's blood boil" that the university didn't take legal action against Jonathan Black-Branch, said Prof. Arthur Schafer."Their failure to be accountable to any extent irresistibly raises the suspicion that they're afraid of any public hearing and about
Biden's student loan forgiveness panel meets for the final time this week. The talks could have big implications, though a final plan is months away.
The UK’s Education Secretary delivered a damning verdict following the Pisa scores, which showed decline in maths, reading and science in Scotland.
Researchers say school boards need to take action to improve climate change education, including additional resources for teachers, because students seem to be keen to learn.
