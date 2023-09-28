Universal Hydrogen starts flight test program at Mojave
Universal Hydrogen is starting a two-year flight test program at Mojave Air and Space Port to use liquid hydrogen for commercial flights
Universal Hydrogen is starting a two-year flight test program at Mojave Air and Space Port to use liquid hydrogen for commercial flights
LONDON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the “deliberate” felling of a famous tree that had stood for nearly 200 years next to the Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall. Thousands of visitors each year walk along Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that guarded the Roman Empire's northwestern frontier. Many have paused to admire and photograph the tree at Sycamore Gap, a beloved icon of the landscape that was made
The crowd included people exposed by a local newspaper for carrying misleading signs.
CALGARY — The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and isn't expected to recover. Chris Snow, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2019. Kelsie Snow said Wednesday on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. She said paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury du
Princess Beatrice has some seriously statement outfits in her style file, but no look is more regal than her emerald mini dress worn in Berlin and New York City during her twenties - see unearthed photos
The influencer showed off her 'beautiful family' for the photoshoot.
The Princess of Wales was hospitalised in 2012 with extreme morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, but she rarely speaks about it
"Maybe Don Jr.'s or Eric's residence?" a Trump lawyer on Wednesday asked the judge who just ordered Trump Organization be sold off. "Are those covered?"
Is she sitting on his lap?
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2006
Rep. Jason Smith couldn't explain why a message dating to a time when Biden was not in office or a candidate would be proof of political corruption.
For a country that has pretensions to be the pre-eminent power in European affairs, Germany has an unerring habit of finding itself on the wrong side of history.
‘It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,’ Osbourne says
A low-key trendsetter, Kendall Jenner appeared in Paris for The Row Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a trench coat and mid-length skirt.
"I don’t know what to say," Willie Geist, of the "Morning Joe" show, responded to the montage.
As Donald Trump stayed away, there was a whiff of desperation from his rivals in a chaotic showdown.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
The second GOP primary debate is set for Wednesday with fewer participants and still without the front-runner, the coup-attempting Trump.
A judge will sentence a former youth-care worker next year for repeatedly having sex with a teen in her care, who she harboured in her apartment while he was on the run from her workplace, almost five years ago. Bianca Chouinard, 26, pleaded guilty last October to sexual exploitation by touching a 17-year-old boy for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority. The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in late 2018 and into 2019.Chouinard was set to be
Finally, we have an answer to what was on that ring camera footage that reportedly led Joe Jonas to file for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner.