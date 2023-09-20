Univ. of Arkansas police investigate report of rape
Police at the University of Arkansas are investigating a report of a rape at a parking garage on campus.
Police at the University of Arkansas are investigating a report of a rape at a parking garage on campus.
The child was “perp walked” through the halls of the Florida school in tears, the lawsuit says.
Police are investigating the murders of a couple and their two children in the Chicago area
Police are still trying to search for any clue as to why Lauren Cook and her three children have vanished
Elaine R. Bryant spoke after an officer responded to a dad's call that his 11-year-old daughter was talking to a "predator" online.
The disgraced ex-attorney of former President Donald Trump filed a motion to dismiss one of her charges Friday in the Georgia election conspiracy case.
Jeffrey Clark’s lawyer was trying to demonstrate that his client was simply working in his capacity as a DOJ official in an effort to move the case to federal court
A judge says it's surprising no one died when a man used his truck to ram an SUV with children and pregnant women off the road at high speed last year in eastern New Brunswick.Michael Gordon Augustine, 60, of Elsipogtog First Nation was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to four charges, which included uttering death threats, dangerous driving causing harm, and assault with a weapon."Mr. Augustine, in what appears to have been a fit of uncontrolled anger, delibera
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid has been caught acting suspiciously following the news of Leo's death.
The hearing is scheduled for November 14 and 15.
The pack of Lhasa apsos was found “filthy” and “matted,” deputies said.
A Toronto man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a three-year-old girl who police say was poisoned.Francis Ngugi, 47, made the plea in a Ontario Superior Court of Justice courtroom in Toronto on Tuesday. The girl, Bernice Nantanda Wamala, died on March 7, 2021, after eating breakfast cereal at the home of a friend. The cereal had been poisoned. Police alleged Ngugi obtained a "controlled substance" from his work, and that substance, sodium nitrite, was placed into childre
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said. Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney. She said that Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the assailant, but said she couldn't release the cellmate's identity or how Chemirmir wa
Chelsea Whitby, hugging a small stuffed bear, collapsed into tears Tuesday morning as a judge acquitted her of killing her toddler.Whitby, 27, was initially accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old son Emerson on June 10, 2020. Crown prosecutors later reduced the charge to manslaughter, after Court of King's Bench Justice C. L. Dawson ruled evidence presented by the Crown during a voir dire — a trial within a trial — was inadmissible.The courtroom gallery was overcapacity
“She didn’t deserve this.”
Nicholas Dominici, one, who had attended the daycare for just a week, died of a suspected overdose.
This particular shooting has been recorded as the 500th in the United States in 2023
The video shows Columbus police officers responding to a call from a man who says a child has been manipulated into sending explicit photos of herself
Four months after it was torn apart by deadly ethnic violence, Manipur remains gripped by fear.
The criminal trial for two leaders of what became the "Freedom Convoy" continues to move at a glacial pace, with another series of delays coming Tuesday. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in February 2022.Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's manager of emergency and protective services, testified about the role he played during the trucker protests. He was in charge of the ci
One-year-old Nicholas Dominici died of a suspected drug overdose on 15 September at a nursery in the Bronx, New York City