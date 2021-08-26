United States Army Evacuates Afghan Civilians Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline

American army personnel assisted with the evacuation of civilians from Kabul’s airport on August 25, ahead of the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Evacuations of Afghan civilians, including those who had assisted the United States military, have been ongoing since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. More than 82,300 people have since been flown out of Kabul on US military and coalition flights, according to the State Department.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there would still be efforts to help the American citizens and “Afghan partners” following the August 31 withdrawal.

This video shows US Army personnel helping with the movement of evacuees at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: U.S. Army via Storyful