United Nations General Assembly: 145 world leaders hoping to rebuild trust
New York hosts the six-day UN General Assembly with some world leaders, including Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, notable by their absence.
New York hosts the six-day UN General Assembly with some world leaders, including Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, notable by their absence.
Bell said Brand was protective of her, but also ‘high maintenance’ and insulting at times
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some new Instagram photos in a naked dress, looking super strong. The actress loves the mental health benefits workouts provide.
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
The former first lady's rare public statement isn't going over very well.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
The images suggest an explosion inside the submarine's hull, damages "bad enough to make the submarine a total loss," a naval expert told Insider.
Laura Barajas had all four limbs amputated after contracting the aggressive bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, likely from undercooked tilapia
Trump also scribbled to-do lists on the back of classified documents, the former White House aide reportedly told investigators.
Days after Prigozhin's short-lived uprising, Wagner Group's leaders visited the Kremlin for what may have been the meeting that sealed his fate.
In 2020, Lauren Boebert won her election by more than 26,000 votes. But 2022, she was reelected by fewer than 600 votes.
The actors' outing comes a few days after the 'Wolverine' star and his wife announced their amicable split following 27 years of marriage
Christine Baumgartner's lawyers defended her request for nearly $900,000 in court documents, Entertainment Tonight reported.
With the UAE set to join BRICS, could it be over for the U.S. dollar?
The old billionaire isn't interested in his next haircut.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked his daughter Sienna's second birthday on 18 September with a rare snap
Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via ReutersThe mystery surrounding Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s deteriorating health took another unexpected turn this weekend, with two videos of the man known as Vladimir Putin’s “attack dog” released just days after he was reported to be in critical condition.On Friday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence arm allegedly told Obozrevatel that Kadyrov “is in a serious condition” following reports that the 46-year-old strongman had slipped into a coma la
The Florida governor insisted criticism that he lacks charisma is a "bogus narrative."
WASHINGTON — At the annual UN General Assembly, that traffic-snarling symposium of international hand-wringing and high dudgeon now underway in New York City, the peril of climate change is always a prominent topic. But as Taylor Swift might say, it hits different after the summer of 2023. The year saw a record-setting wildfire season in Canada, more than 11,000 dead from catastrophic flooding in Libya and a record 23 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. in just the first eight
Kylie Minogue caused a stir at the weekend as she took to the stage in Leicester wearing a VERY cheeky see-through suit. Discover her outfit here...
Why choose just one aesthetic when you can wear them all?