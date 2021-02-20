United Airlines plane debris falls from sky, lands safely in Colorado
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury. News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event. "After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
LIVERPOOL, England — A first win at Anfield since 1999 for Everton. The worst form since 1923 for Liverpool after a fourth straight home loss. The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. A first Merseyside derby win since 2010 put Everton behind sixth-place Liverpool only on goal difference with a game in hand, while the champions are 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. Even worse for Liverpool was losing yet another centre back option as Jordan Henderson was forced off injured in the first half. October’s derby was the start of Liverpool's defensive problems when Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury after a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Henderson’s problem appeared to be a groin injury as he pulled up running the ball out of defence in the first half, leaving his side with an 18th different — and most inexperienced — pairing of Ozan Kabak and substitute Nat Phillips. But by then the damage had already been done as Everton had made its intent clear. Straight from kickoff, the ball was hit forward and, under no pressure, Kabak conceded a corner after six seconds. The on-loan Schalke player was immediately targeted by Richarlison. It paid off after just three minutes as two weak headers, one from Thiago Alcantara and another from Kabak on his Anfield debut, saw the ball fall to James Rodriguez. He slipped in a pass behind the new boy for Richarlison to run onto and fire an angled drive across Alisson Becker. The Brazilian also gave the visitors their first lead in a derby since October 2010, the date of their last victory which came at Goodison Park. Kabak’s edgy nerves were not eased when he allowed Pickford's clearance to drop over his head straight to the feet of Richarlison, before moments later clattering James Rodriguez after a mistimed challenge and he finished the half with a booking — for the third successive match — to cap a poor 45 minutes. His confidence would also not have been helped by the loss of Henderson just before the half hour, with the 23-year-old Phillips arriving off the bench as the senior partner despite making just his eighth appearance for the club. At least Alisson, responsible for three errors in his last two league matches, was back on form with a good save to deny a diving Seamus Coleman header from Lucas Digne’s cross. Pickford was also in good form. He flew to his right to tip Henderson’s swerving volley around the post before the Liverpool captain’s exit. The England No. 1 was in action again catching Sadio Mane's header early in the second half. Pickford dived at the feet of striker Mohamed Salah as Liverpool turned up the pressure without really laying siege to the Everton goal. More holes opened up in Liverpool’s defence and, from a counter-attack, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitute Sigurdsson stroked home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Everton contingent. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph. TUCHEL'S CONCERNS Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized Callum Hudson-Odoi after hauling off the forward in the draw at Southampton — only 31 minutes after replacing the injured Tammy Abraham at halftime. “I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing,” Tuchel said. “In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to force maybe errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance. “For that we have to be totally on and totally showing for counter-pressing. And I did not feel this from Callum today. He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he missed some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game." Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount equalized in the 54th from a penalty after being brought down by Danny Ings. While Southampton ended a six-game losing run in the league, the point stopped Chelsea recording a sixth straight win in all competitions. WEST BROM DANGER West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley that left Sam Allardyce's side 11 points from safety. Ajayi was dismissed for handling. Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MADRID — Pau Gasol denied Spanish media reports on Saturday that he has reached a deal to return to Spain to play for Barcelona. Gasol said on Twitter he remains “focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet.” Media reports in Spain said he had chosen to return to the team where he began his career in the late 1990s. The 40-year-old Gasol has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to be playing this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo. “As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels,” said Gasol, who has been out of action for almost two years after undergoing foot surgery. On Thursday, the three-time Olympic medallist with Spain posted a video of him training. He said he was “every week feeling better and stronger!” Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, who led the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title and the Canadian men's team to two Olympic gold medals, is taking over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s team. The university's chief athletics officer Dave Hardy announced Saturday that Babcock will lead the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons. Babcock, a Saskatoon native and former Huskies player, replaces Dave Adolph, who announced his retirement Dec. 7 after 27 years coaching Saskatchewan. Babcock joins the Huskies after spending the past 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup championship in 2008. He also coached Anaheim and Toronto. Babcock was fired 23 games into the 2019-20 season while in his fifth campaign with the Maple Leafs. Babcock coached Canada to Olympic gold medals in men's hockey in 2010 and 2014, and was also behind the bench for Canada's 1997 world junior championship and world title in 2004. "I am excited to work with Huskie athletes, back in my hometown, at the university where I had the opportunity to play under legendary coach Dave King," Babcock said in a statement. "This is a special place for me, and I look forward to having the chance to help develop these young men. Saskatchewan has provided me many opportunities in my life and my career, and I am truly excited about the opportunity to give back." It marks a return to Canadian university hockey for Babcock. He coached the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns to the national men's title in 1994. In his book "Leave No Doubt,'' Babcock wrote that after he was fired from one coaching job, he accepted an offer to coach the Pronghorns in 1993 instead of working for a consulting firm. ``I'm not sure anybody would have looked at me in 1993, as I began my stint as the head coach of the University of Lethbridge, and figured me for a good bet to be the head coach of Canada's hockey team at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver,'' Babcock wrote. "Then again, if you put yourself out there, if you take a risk and face your doubt, good things can start to happen.'' After being fired by the Leafs, Babcock came under fire late last year for tactics in handling players. He recently joined NBC Sports as a studio analyst for NHL games. ___ This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
When Joe Musgrove reported to spring training to start his sixth big league season, a brown and gold No. 44 San Diego Padres jersey was hanging in his locker. The No. 44 is a nod to Jake Peavy, the fiery right-hander Musgrove grew up cheering for. Musgrove continued to follow his hometown Padres even as his big league career unfolded elsewhere, and now he’ll get to pitch at Petco Park as part of a powerhouse rotation San Diego is counting on to take it deep into October. “Putting on that jersey for the first time the other day was pretty special, and just hearing all the feedback from my family and friends about how good it is to see me in a Padres uniform,” Musgrove said in a videoconference Saturday from Peoria, Arizona. Musgrove is among the big leaguers making a homecoming of sorts this spring. Just up the California coast, there's NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who grew up near Los Angeles listening to Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully and signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers this month. Elsewhere, a number of players have returned to teams where they had success: James Paxton with Seattle, Chris Archer in Tampa Bay, Jake Arrieta to the Chicago Cubs, Adam Eaton to the Chicago White Sox and Jed Lowrie in Oakland. “This is where I wanted to be," Arrieta said. "The last few days here, it just feels right.” Musgrove was obtained in a trade with rebuilding Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, the third big trade Padres general manager A.J. Preller made after Christmas to restock the injury-depleted rotation. Preller also obtained Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in blockbuster deals that are expected to make the Padres one of the best teams in the majors this season. Darvish, Snell and Musgrove have all pitched in the World Series. Only Musgrove has won a ring, with Houston in 2017. Musgrove said he was an energetic and emotional player as a kid, which is why he idolized Peavy, the 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner. “Going to Padres games and seeing Peavy, you know, snot flying and grunting and fist-pumping, that was just kind of who I felt I was as a player and seeing a big leaguer at that time doing the same thing kind of gave me the confidence to go out there and be myself and play the game I wanted to,” Musgrove said. “It’s pretty special for me to wear 44, and I know there are a lot of expectations with it and I’ve got to do the number right.” Musgrove goes from a Pirates team that had the worst record in the majors to what should be a heated NL West race with the eight-time division champion Dodgers. He might wind up sharing the rubber with Bauer, introduced last week at Dodger Stadium, where he attended games as a kid with his father, listening to Scully’s call through headphones. Bauer was born in North Hollywood, attended high school in Santa Clarita and pitched at UCLA. “A lot of people have told me, ‘If you can play for the Dodgers, you should. It’s first class, the best that I’ve ever experienced,'” Bauer said. “I’m just excited to be here for those reasons.” Paxton, Seattle’s one-time ace, said a number of teams were interested in signing him but he decided to return to the Mariners — a team he threw a no-hitter with in 2018. “I think that coming back to Seattle was the best long-term decision for me, looking forward in my career and what I want to do,” the left-hander said. “I want to get back to being myself this year. I really struggled last year coming back from the back surgery, and I’m comfortable here in Seattle. I love the group here, and I’m excited to be part of it.” Familiarity is also why the defending AL West champion A’s brought back Lowrie for a third stint, on a minor-league deal, despite the infielder’s medical struggles. Lowrie was limited the past two years by knee injuries and played only nine games in 2019 for the New York Mets and none last year. He has not played the field since 2018, when he was an All-Star with Oakland. “I saw what he did for us in 2018, and that alone was enough for us to hope that he can still impact our team,” A’s general manager David Forst said this week. “Obviously he had a rough last couple of years, dealing with a knee injury that we think is taken care of now." Arrieta is looking forward to his return to the Cubs on a $6 million, one-year deal. His former catcher, David Ross, is now the Cubs’ manager. Now 34, Arrieta helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and threw no-hitters in consecutive seasons. “To play for a manager that caught one of my no-hitters is pretty cool,” Arrieta said Saturday. ___ AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley and AP Sports Writers Beth Harris and Tim Booth. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Varying degrees of game rust were evident on the first full day of curling at the national women's championship Saturday. A COVID-19 pandemic decimating the competitive season has the 18 teams trying to recover their peak form in a matter of days in Calgary. Different provinces and territories imposed different restrictions on games and practices this winter, so some curlers arrived rustier than others. The last competitive game for a few was a year ago in the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask. Just getting on local club ice to throw rocks wasn't allowed in some regions. Others, particularly Atlantic Canadians, were able to get on the ice more regularly where they live. Defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg and two-time champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa skipped the only teams with shooting accuracy 80 per cent or better in their first games of the tournament. Jones launched her pursuit of a record seventh straight Hearts crown with a 7-4 win over Quebec in Pool B. In their first game since Nov. 12, her foursome shot 86 per cent. "I think we still have the same expectations of ourselves, just because that's the way we're built," Jones said. "We all felt we could do some training off the ice and prepare and be ready to play." Two-time Hearts champion Chelsea Carey skipped an unfamiliar team to a 6-3 win over Nunavut's Lori Eddy. Carey took over calling the shots for Wild Card One when Tracy Fleury opted out of the tournament. "Not playing a game in a year, pick up a brand new team, come to the Scotties, play a 10-end game, no big deal," Carey joked. "There were some rusty moments. Not going to lie. I've been able to throw a little bit, for about a week so I felt not too bad coming in. We had a couple of moments where we went 'oops. That probably wouldn't happen at a normal Scotties.'" Veteran Saskatchewan skip Sherry Anderson battled with her draw weight in her first game since November. Up 5-2 after five ends, she threw a draw against two Prince Edward Island counters through the rings to give up a steal of two. ""It was a struggle for me," Anderson said. "You can practise all you want, but you've got to have some competitive games." P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt scored two in the ninth and stole one in the 10th to beat Anderson 7-6. Birt estimates she's played a dozen games this winter. She and her teammates also threw rocks regularly. "It's great to pull out the win even when you don't have your best game and you're just off that few inches every single end it seemed," Birt said. "We haven't played the games we're used to normally playing. We're just going to hope that all this practice time pays off in the end." Up until a recent burst of COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, Sarah Hill and teammates were also able to train and play games against local opponents. New Brunswick's Melissa Adams stole single points in ends eight through 10, but couldn't catch Hill in an 8-7 decision. "We were very fortunate that our curling season up until a week or two before leaving was pretty normal for us," Hill said. "Even just being able to get out on the ice and get your feet under you, keep sliding and keep throwing, it's a huge advantage. "I can't imagine having not curled for months and having to come up here and not only try to figure out this ice, and the rocks and everything, but also trying remember how to slide and stay upright on the ice." Homan downed Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three 9-4 in Ontario's first Pool A game Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa rink shot 83 per cent as a team. "I think coming into this event everyone's got to lower their expectations a little bit and give themselves a little bit more time to learn the ice and to have a little bit more patience with our deliveries," Homan said. "Our (technique) probably isn't perfect right now. I think it won't take long for everybody to get their feet under them again." Alberta's Laura Walker topped Pool A at 2-0 with a 7-5 win over Wild Card Two's Mackenzie Zacharias. Homan, Einarson and Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns were 1-0. Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers was 1-1 alongside Robertson following a 13-4 thumping of Yukon's Laura Eby. Both Eby and Zacharis were 0-2. A Northwest Territories curler was ill Saturday with suspected food poisoning, and not COVID-19, according to Curling Canada. N.W.T.'s Saturday afternoon game against Einarson was postponed to Monday morning. All members of the team tested negative as recently as Friday. The sick curler underwent another test Saturday. Her teammates were isolating in their hotel rooms awaiting the test result, Curling Canada said in a statement. "It is believed that this will not impact the team’s ability to continue in the event," the statement said. The top four teams from each pool of nine advance to the championship round, and take their records with them. The top three in the championship pool advance to the playoffs with the top seed earning a bye to the Feb. 28 final. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
David Price spent much of 2020 in front of his television, watching from afar as his Los Angeles Dodgers chased an elusive World Series championship. Trepidation about playing baseball through a pandemic trumped his urge to play — but that doesn’t mean the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner never thought about an early return. “It definitely crossed my mind,” Price said Friday from Dodgers spring training in Glendale, Arizona. “But I didn’t want to just come back to be back. I wanted to come back to stay.” Sixteen months since his last competitive game, Price is indeed back, just like many of the nearly 20 big leaguers who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season — a list including All-Stars like San Francisco’s Buster Posey, Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman and Washington's Ryan Zimmerman. Traded from Boston to the Dodgers last February, the 35-year-old Price pitched in spring exhibitions for LA before deciding to go home. Instead of playing, he did what many Americans have done with their unexpected time — he watched a lot of TV. “On the West Coast, baseball starts at 10 a.m.,” he said. “I had baseball on TV all day long, East Coast games and West Coast games.” Coming back after all that wasn’t a hard decision. “I feel like our team and MLB handled it extremely well,” Price said. “I know they had a lot of protocols they had to go through. The training staff were bending over backwards to keep guys COVID free. “We have a lot more information on it now,” he added. “All of that played into the decision to play this year. I knew I wanted to play this year.” Nationals right-hander Joe Ross echoed that sentiment. He hasn’t pitched since starting Game 5 of the 2019 World Series, passing on a chance to defend the title because of all the uncertainties at the time about the effectiveness of MLB’s protocols. After early season outbreaks on the Cardinals and Marlins, MLB adjusted its safety guidelines and successfully played through the end of the season. The league has enhanced its protocols this spring, including the introduction of electronic contact tracing wristbands for players to wear around team facilities. “Everything so far has been going great,” Ross said. “It’s kind of a normal, quote-unquote, spring training as far as being back on the field and stuff like that.” Teams have concerns about overtaxing pitchers after last year’s abbreviated workloads, and those apprehensions are even stronger for pitchers like Ross who didn’t pitch at all. It doesn’t help that the 27-year-old has a checkered health history, including Tommy John surgery in 2017. “We have to be very careful,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “I know it’s been (3 1/2) years since he’s had Tommy John, but we want to keep him healthy.” The Mets have similar concerns for Stroman, a 5-foot-7 right-hander who tore a muscle in his left calf last July and opted out a few weeks later. Fiery and confident as always, Stroman thinks he's put in the work necessary to enter the season full bore. “I never have to get ready because I stay ready,” he said. “I’m ready to rock. I’m ready to go out there and throw 200-plus innings like I do every year. My preparations are elite.” An agreement between the league and union promised that players deemed high-risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms would still be paid in 2020 if they opted out. Those who weren’t high-risk were still allowed to skip the season, but they had to forego their salaries. For some players, the pandemic wasn't the only impetus for staying away. Posey and his wife adopted twin girls last summer who were born prematurely, and the family had concerns about their well-being for reasons beyond COVID-19 — although that was certainly also a factor. He joked last week that he kept his arm in shape by throwing diapers. “You have to really make sure you have the right weight of the diaper so, depending on how well they’ve been feeding, that plays a lot into my accuracy," Posey said with a grin. White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech cited multiple reasons for opting out, including concerns about his mental health. The promising 24-year-old disclosed previously that he suffers from anxiety and depression, and he alluded Saturday to changes in his perspective brought on not just by the time away from the ballpark, but also the birth in January of his first child, a son named River. “I think I learned that I need this game a lot more than I realized,” Kopech said. “It’s a lot easier said than done to take a step away from something you’ve done your entire life. “It’s made me regain the motivation to get back out there,” he added, “along with some other things that have happened in my life.” A few players referenced a renewed sense of motivation. “Baseball is my first true love,” Price said. “Being away from it for that time was tough.” ___ AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley and Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Injury has ruled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan out of the rest of the SheBelieves Cup. The 25-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had to be helped off the field Thursday after suffering an apparent leg injury in Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States. It was a non-contact injury with Sheridan going down after passing the ball to a teammate. Sheridan, who was making her 10th appearance for Canada, was replaced by veteran Stephanie Labbe in the 11th minute. A Canada Soccer spokeswoman declined to provide details on the injury, saying Sheridan was on her way back to Sky Blue FC, her NWSL club, where she will be further evaluated. With veteran Erin McLeod having to leave camp with an injury prior to the tournament's start, Sheridan's injury leaves Canada coach Bev Priestman with Labbe (73 caps) and the uncapped Rylee Foster in goal. The Canadians, tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, play No. 31 Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday. Canada Soccer said centre back Vanessa Gilles has also left camp, but not because of injury. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has returned to her club, FC Girondins de Bordeaux in France, as part of a pre-tournament agreement that allowed her to attend the Canadian camp and take part in the first game of the tournament. Gilles, earning her third cap, impressed during the loss to the U.S. While the tournament falls in a FIFA international window, centre back Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), fullback Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema (both Paris Saint-Germain) were denied release by their French clubs. France recently imposed a seven-day quarantine for travellers due to COVID-19. FIFA, trying to limit player absences, is allowing clubs to keep players if they face a quarantine longer than five days. By leaving early, Gilles gets a jump on her quarantine upon return to France. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021 The Canadian Press
American forward Jordan Morris left the field on a stretcher with what could be a significant leg injury suffered during Swansea's 4-2 loss to Huddersfield on Saturday in England's League Championship. The 26-year-old, on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, entered at the start of the second half and was taken off about 20 minutes later. “We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure,” Swansea manager Steve Cooper said. “He will travel back with us. He is currently in a knee brace and on crutches.” Morris made his debut for the Swans on Jan. 30 and was appearing in his fourth league match and fifth overall. He tore his right ACL while playing for Seattle in the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 22, 2018, and did not play a competitive match until the Sounders’ 2019 Major League Soccer opener that March 2. American midfielder Duane Holmes scored his first two goals since his return to Huddersfield, helping the relegation-threatened club to the victory. The 26-year-old Holmes gave Huddersfield a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute, running onto a through pass from Aaron Rowe and scoring with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot. Holmes received a pass from Lewis O'Brien on the left flank in the 55th, took two touches as he cut inside and scored from about 25 yards on a right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to the top far corner. O'Brien had put Huddersfield ahead in the 48th. Holmes played for Huddersfield from 2013-16, then was with Scunthorpe (2016-18) and Derby (2018-21) before returning to Huddersfield last month. Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield’s academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances. Huddersfield is in 18th place with 36 points, seven above the relegation zone. Swansea is fourth with 56 points, one point behind Watford, which is in the second automatic promotion place, and also one point back of third place Watford. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako (The Great Drakolini) Rodriguez in the first round on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night show Saturday. Rodriguez had been pushing the early pace but Zahabi felled him with a right to the jaw and then finished him off with a couple of blows on the ground. The fight was stopped after three minutes five seconds with Rodriguez still receiving treatment on his stool when Zahabi's arm was raised. The two were originally slated to meet in December. But Zahabi, a 33-year-old from Laval, Que., who is the younger brother of renowned trainer Firas Zahabi, had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19. "I feel fantastic," Zabai said afterwards. "I used to think winning in the UFC was great. But you know what feels even better? Breaking a two-fight losing streak, winning in the UFC with a knockout." Zahabi (8-2-0) had lost two straight since defeated Reginaldo Vieira by decision in February 2017. He dropped a decision to Vince (Vandetta) Morales in May 2019 and was knocked out by Ricardo (Carcacinha) Ramos at UFC 217 in November 2017. The 24-year-old Rodriguez (7-2-0) was making his UFC debut after earning a contract with a win over Leomana Martinez in Dana White's Contender Series last September. Rodriguez missed weight Friday, coming in at 140.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. Zahabi weighed 136 pounds. The heavyweight main event at the UFC's Apex production facility features No. 2 Curtis (Razor) Blaydes against No. 4 Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021 The Canadian Press
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) When Willie O'Ree hung up his skates from professional hockey, he likely didn't realize that 60 years later his face would be featured on commemorative skates. O'Ree was the first Black person to play in the National Hockey League, breaking the colour barrier in 1958 when he suited up for the Boston Bruins. Earlier this week, some NHL players wore special Bauer skates with a graphic of O'Ree's face coupled with the number 22, the Fredericton native's jersey number. The skates also include a quote from O'Ree's Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech in 2018: "All I needed was the opportunity." According to Eustace King, O'Ree's agent, the former hockey player was ecstatic when he opened the skates that Bauer sent to him. "It was almost similar to a young person unboxing something at Christmas," King said. The skates picture Willie O'Ree and inspirational messages. King described his client of almost 20 years as humble, and said the fact that Bauer honoured him this way meant a lot to O'Ree, who's now 85. "I think in his mind he saw the skate as something that was unique, and it was the first time this had ever been done — that a skate of this magnitude had been created, by a major manufacturer, and then it debuted in an NHL game," King said. Bauer made 24 pairs of the skates with 15-16 pairs going to NHL players to wear, either for warm-up or during a game. Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane and Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair were two of the players to wear the skates. Other pairs are being used for other commemorations, including one pair that will be going to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The worn skates will be signed and returned to Bauer so the company can auction them off and send the proceeds to Black Girl Hockey Club — a non-profit dedicated to uniting Black women in the hockey community. Darryl Hughes, director of sports marketing with Bauer Hockey, said the company started planning for the skates shortly after the NHL season started last month. "We just started sharing ideas and found ourselves going down the direction of a custom skate to not only celebrate the career of Willie O'Ree, but call attention to the importance of diversity and inclusion in hockey." The skates aren't available for sale to the general public, with the exception of the pairs that will be auctioned. But O'Ree fans in Fredericton will be able to see the skates themselves. Fredericton city councillor Kevin Darrah sent a tweet to the company suggesting that a pair of the skates would look good at the Willie O'Ree Place, an arena on Fredericton's north side. Mayor Mike O'Brien followed up with a note to the company. Hughes said Bauer agreed to the request and will be sending a pair to the city in the coming weeks.