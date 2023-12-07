Union Square Cookie Tour combines Baltimore history and sweets
Looking for something to put you in the holiday spirit? An event this weekend will satisfy your sweet tooth and give you some decorating ideas in the process. Ann Kennedy has lived in her historic home on West Lombard Street for about five years. "A lot of it I’ve collected over the years," Kennedy said. She's excited for the public to visit this weekend and see her holiday decorations for the 38th annual Union Square Cookie Tour of historic homes.