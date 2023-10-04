Union prepares for 'largest health care strike in history' beginning Wednesday morning
The nation could wake up Wednesday morning to what's being called the "largest health care strike in history" if a deal is not reached with Kaiser Permanente.
The nation could wake up Wednesday morning to what's being called the "largest health care strike in history" if a deal is not reached with Kaiser Permanente.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sternly imposed a limited gag order in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer. Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump maligned Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senat
The former president is ticked that the late-night hosts are back and already making fun of him.
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
On Monday, British military intelligence issued an update on the situation in the Black Sea. According to this, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”. Russia is now “attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea”.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. It’s the end of the political line for McCarthy, who has said repeatedly that he never gives up, but found himself with almost no options remaining. Neither the right-flank Republicans who engineered his ouster nor the Democrats who piled on seem open to
Last month, Grimes accused Elon Musk of keeping her son from her in a since-deleted post on X.
BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada says a grizzly bear that killed a couple and their dog in Banff National Park on the weekend was old, underweight and had bad teeth, but it will likely never be known what led to the fatal attack. The two people were killed by a bear in a remote wilderness area — the firstsuchfatalities recorded in decades in Canada's oldest and busiest national park. The federal agency has not responded to interview requests since the attack, but it issued another statement Tuesday a
"It’s all Gucci," the reality star captioned the sultry social media post
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
Neal Katyal picks apart the flaws in Trump's remaining legal arguments in the New York civil fraud case.
Queen Camilla, 76, switched up her usual immaculate appearance to rock skinny jeans to the Braemar Literary Festival, where she reunited with her eldest son, Tom Parker-Bowles - photos
They're among hundreds of military and civilian offenders who've been pressed into Russian penal units known as "Storm-Z" squads and sent to the frontlines in Ukraine this year, according to 13 people with knowledge of the matter, including five fighters in the units. "Storm fighters, they're just meat," said one regular soldier from army unit no. 40318 who was deployed near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May and June. The soldier, who requested anonymity because he feared prosecution in Russia for publicly discussing the war, said he had sympathy for the men's plight: "If the commandants catch anyone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squads."
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
The “Late Show” host also had a gag about Eric Trump that was literally painful.
Kosovo's top diplomat said the Serbian moves looked a lot like what Moscow's forces were doing before full-scale war broke out.
Princess Beatrice has opened up about an upcoming parenting decision with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Read more…
Western allies are struggling to keep up war supplies to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
All four Beckham kids attended the London premiere of dad David's new docuseries, 'Beckham,' in style
CALGARY — Two major developments that could almost double the population of an Alberta mountain community will go ahead after Alberta's highest court dismissed an appeal by the town. Canmore town council had rejected the proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in May 2022 that both developments could go ahead. The town, west of Calgary, had applied for permission to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal of Alberta