Uninvited Guest Wakes Up in Airbnb 'Loaded With Cops'

A 19-year-old Milwaukee Police said was intoxicated picked the wrong Airbnb to randomly crash in recently – it was being rented by some cops in town for training.

“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee Wisconsin loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs,” said Charles Pesola, a Montana deputy who posted video from the incident early on May 28.

In the video, Pesola describes how he heard some crashing around upstairs at 2:30 am, but thought it was one of his team going to the bathroom.

The deputies said they found the house’s back door open in the morning and realised there was an intruder. When they went upstairs, they found the teenager asleep in a bed.

Milwaukee Police told Storyful they “responded to an entry that occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021, at approximately 7:21 am, on the 1900 block of N 5th Street. An intoxicated individual mistakenly entered a residence. The callers did not want to press charges.” Credit: Deputy Charles Pesola via Storyful