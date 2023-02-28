UNH men's hockey prepares for Vermont
The Wildcats will host Vermont Thursday in the final game of the regular season.
The Wildcats will host Vermont Thursday in the final game of the regular season.
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.
As the Canucks try to retool around their young core, the front office is reportedly considering trading forward J.T. Miller ahead of Friday's deadline.
Carolina is buying low on an underachieving young scorer, Toronto is making wholesale changes to prepare for the playoffs and two perennial contenders are looking toward the future. In a flurry of moves Tuesday with three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline, the Hurricanes got Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers, who were also active in adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, and the Maple Leafs completed three separate deals with an eye on navigating a difficult road through the Easte
A high school cheerleader from Nebraska has inspired people everywhere by competing solo in a state competition after her three teammates quit just days before the championships. Source: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8 | Nebraska Now
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
EDMONTON — There’s a small section of the West Edmonton Mall reserved for luxury, high-end retailers, where you can look at Rolex watches, Tiffany jewelry or Louis Vuitton bags. Imagine walking through there with a credit card in your wallet that’s so maxed out, it will get declined if you tried to buy a pack of gum. That’s how Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland has got to be feeling approaching the NHL's trade deadline. The Oilers are so stretched when it comes to the salary cap,
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return on Monday night (February 27), helping Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Qualifying in the CONCACAF region for the 2026 World Cup will kick off in March 2024 with co-hosts Canada, the U.S. and Mexico watching from the sidelines. FIFA confirmed earlier this month that the three co-hosts will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team field at the men's soccer showcase. On Tuesday, CONCACAF laid out the qualifying road map covering its remaining 32 FIFA-affiliated member associations. CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, actually has
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
The 55th annual event will be held April 10-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Auston Matthews had two goals and Mark Giordano scored in his first game back in Seattle since being traded to Toronto last season as the Maple Leafs beat the Kraken 5-1 Sunday. Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and John Tavares also scored.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open, but it looked early on that he might be bidding "Adios" to the fans watching the men's singles match inside the Arena GNP Seguros. The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 30th heading into the ATP Tour 500 series event, defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 in a hard-court match that lasted two hours, 13 minutes. Shapovalov was cruising along in the first set and was up 5-3 before the match was
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba
LIV Golf has slammed down the shutters and revealed that no new signings will be competing in the 2023 season.
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
EDMONTON — Pavel Zacha’s late second-period goal stood up as the game winner as the Boston Bruins continued their spectacular season with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno also scored for the Bruins (46-8-5), who extended their winning streak to seven games. It is the third time Boston has had a string of victories reach seven games this season. Connor McDavid scored twice to reach 50 goals on the season for the Oilers (32-21-8), who have
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The club re-acquired Luke Schenn — nearly 15 years after selecting him fifth overall at the 2008 draft — on the heels of two other Tuesday deals that saw Toronto send fellow defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals and forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders. The swap for Schenn, a pending unrestricted free agent set to add further depth to an organization determined to end its ugly
This is fantastic news for baseball.
Josh McDaniels, the Raiders coach who was Tom Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, believes Brady will stay retired.