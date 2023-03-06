UNH men's basketball plays UMass Lowell in conference semifinal Tuesday
The Wildcats are playing in their first America East semifinal since 2017 when they visit the River Hawks Tuesday.
ESPN's Jalen Rose offered a powerful message to Ja Morant after an Instagram Live video surfaced of the Grizzlies guard allegedly flashing a gun.
Professional big mountain skier Owen Leeper filmed the moment he was caught in an avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Ricky Davis and Bob Sura walked so Antetokounmpo could run.
Richard Williams told the TV show "Good Morning Britain" that Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.
After a supporter collided with Andy Robertson during goal celebrations, Liverpool intend to ban the individual involved.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso claims stunning podium and Max Verstappen cruises to victory - but Christian Horner errs on side of caution ahead of Saudi Arabia
When did it become a legal requirement for all major sporting broadcasts to begin with a portentous poem? This was the inevitable opening to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, kicking off its 11th year of coverage and 90 minutes of pre-race froth with something for everyone.
The longer the Canucks use the term “retool” and avoid a full rebuild, they will risk floating in mediocrity.
The top of the NFL draft looks due for a shake-up with several teams in need of a quarterback having the means and motivation to deal up to No. 1.
The top players in women's basketball are choosing between earning maximum salaries and competing for titles, and the hard salary cap may be to blame.
It would appear that allowing male bodied athletes to compete against females is now a human right. Or that is the judgment of a court in Minnesota. It has just ruled that USA Powerlifting must allow transgender athletes to compete in the women's division.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as he became the Reds record Premier League scorer.
The Clippers allowed the Grizzlies to score 51 points in the third quarter before Paul George and Kawhi Leonard took command to end their five-game losing streak.
The final day of the men's college basketball regular season had highs and lows. A look at the biggest winners and losers entering the postseason.
"Everybody keep praying because he isn't out of the woods yet, but he is doing better," said fellow moonshiner Richard Landry
Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to fall one rebound short of a triple-double, before curiously setting himself up for a 10th board.
With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.
Transgender athletes must be allowed to compete in the women’s division of USA Powerlifting following a decision in a discrimination court case.