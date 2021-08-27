Unfiltered fantasy draft strategy from an RB1 | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ fantasy expert Liz Loza for the debut episode of Ekeler’s Edge. The fantasy football superstar shares his unique expertise on how to draft running backs, delivers his scouting report of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance, and reveals what he is looking forward to most this season.