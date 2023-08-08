Unexpected addition at school worries West Des Moines neighbors

Yahoo Finance Video

From tech to fast-food chains, artificial intelligence is everywhere now. It's even found its way into schools, with some use cases becoming a problem for educators, until now. Paper Founder Phil Cutler outlines his tutoring service that utilizes AI to "[help] students build a plan that ultimately gives them the direction and guidance to be the best student and be motivated in their academics." Cutler highlights Paper's features that teachers can use to track student progress while the generative AI adapts alongside the users. Cutler also comments on the worries other educational companies, such as Chegg (CHGG), have noted about user declines tied to the growing popularity of ChatGPT among students.