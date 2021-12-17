UNESCO recognizes Haiti for its 'freedom' soup
LOCATION: Port-au-Prince, Haiti
UNESCO has recognized
Haiti's joumou soup
on its list of
Intangible Cultural Heritages
It's a pumpkin soup made with
vegetables, meat and pasta
It's also a symbol of freedom
The soup was once reserved
only for slave owners
But Haitians took back ownership
after gaining independence
from France
LOCATION: Paris, France
Haiti's ambassador was emotional
when the results came in
(SOUNDBITE) (French) HAITIAN AMBASSADOR TO UNESCO DOMINIQUE DUPUY SAYING:
"I promise I had a well-prepared speech."
"This historic moment belongs to all the Haitian people, itself bearer and guardian of this heritage woven into its DNA, the ultimate symbol of the fight against slavery, against colonialism, against racism.
The soup serves as
a traditional Sunday breakfast
It's also prepared on Jan 1,
which is Haiti's Independence Day