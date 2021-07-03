Unemployment lawsuit plaintiffs vow to keep fighting

A judge in Baltimore hearing two lawsuits against the governor and state labor secretary over unemployment benefits said he will rule Saturday. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill on Friday heard arguments to stop Gov. Larry Hogan from ending the extra $300 in federal unemployment aid. The hearing is a combination of two lawsuits filed this week by unemployed Maryland residents. This case is generating much interest as more than 500 people dialed into the courtroom Zoom call Friday afternoon. The judge wanted more time to consider dueling interpretations of state law.