'Undoubtedly a risk' to attend protests - UK health minister

Thousands of people attended protests on Saturday (June 6) to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from from the new coronavirus.

"It is undoubtedly a risk," Hancock said, when asked during an interview on Sky News whether the number attending protests made an increase in COVID-19 cases more likely.

With more protests planned for Sunday, London police chief Cressida Dick urged protesters to "find another way" to make their views heard.