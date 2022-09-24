Undocumented worker accused of hitting, killing Pinellas deputy on I-275

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the man suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy Thursday night along I-275 was an undocumented migrant who was captured Friday morning. According to Sheriff Gualtieri, Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, was working a traffic detail on I-275 to provide safety and security for the ongoing construction along the road. Gualtieri said Deputy Hartwick arrived at the location around 10:40 p.m. The PCSO said Hartwick got out of his cruiser and walked around the front of his car onto the shoulder of the road. Gualtieri said a few minutes later, a frontloader with forklift type arms passed by the area traveling approximately 20 miles per hour and escorted by a white pickup truck. https://wfts.tv/3C2MKnu