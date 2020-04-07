Underwater Life Seen in Venice Canal as Coronavirus Lockdown Continues to Grip Italy

As Italy continues to battle the novel coronavirus, some residents are taking a little solace in the positive effect the lockdown is having on the environment, including the return of underwater life to the canals of Venice.

Local actor Bartlomiej Brozyna captured footage of a small crab in the clear canal waters on April 6.

Describing this sight as rare because “the water in Venice is not clean,” Brozyna told Storyful that this sighting was made possible because of the lockdown. Credit: Bartlomiej Brozyna via Storyful