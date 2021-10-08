Underwater Footage Shows Fractured Pipeline as California Oil Spill Cleanup Accelerates

The US Coast Guard and partner agencies examined a fractured pipeline off southern California on Thursday, October 7, which may have caused a recent catastrophic oil spill.

The clean-up from the oil spill that closed beaches and killed fish and seabirds accelerated that day in southern California, the LA Times reported.

Underwater video released by DVIDS shows the fractured pipeline off southern California.

The cause of the oil spill was under investigation, Southern California Spill Response said. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful