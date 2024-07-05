Understanding the USMNT's failures in this year's Copa América | The Cooligans

Video Transcript

People are tired of the complacency.

The we see that the, the the the players they play in Europe but they're not getting minutes.

Matt Turner is not playing right.

Jorna is not playing Tim, we not really starting in uh a lot of games like the players on paper are good and they should do well, but they're not getting the experience that they need at their clubs.

The complaints about Greg Bras are valid, the complaints about the players are valid as well.

But let's also be serious about like not all these players are getting tons of million at their clubs and they are not developing at the pace that, that we sort of need for us to be this angry.

No, I I completely disagree.

I actually, I think the men's national team has risen the bar for expectations.

And with that expectation comes added pressure, it comes out of pressure to perform with the men's national team program should be out of the phase where in abject failure, which is what this is not getting out of the group is a complete fail.

This was not the group of death, this was, you were the second best team in this group and yet you could not finish second best in this group.

You failed, you failed in a very bad in a very bad way as the host, we're the first ever host to not call, to not get out of the group in this competition's history.

History.

You failed.

You failed so bad.

Yeah, I hate that.

I hate that because it's like we, yeah, we're the host, but this is a South American tournament that we are hosting.

We hosted it once before and got out of the group.

I understand that there's no other nation where you would get knocked out of your group this badly and be able to keep your job.

Why are we different?

Why is everything here?

So, Kumba.

But this doesn't make Beholder a bad guy though.

No, not at all.

We like beholder.

We're good with Ber Holder.

But my gee, you failed.

Getting out of the group to me was bare minimum.

The World Cup is about to be in this country in 2026.

We can't go into it being like, hey, it's not bad.

We got out of the group.

I, I agree with that.