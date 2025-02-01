UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov LIVE Post-Fight Show

Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the conclusion of the new Champions League format and whether it’s proven better or worse than before. Christian and Alexis then chat with Luis Miguel Echegaray about his new book, “Messi Mania”. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and discuss some more moves in this transfer window including Neymar’s return home and John Duran’s shock move to Al Nassr.