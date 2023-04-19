Uncle Ends Up in Sticky Situation After Deciding to Wax Nose Hair During Family Dinner

A man who took a notion to wax his nose hair during a family dinner in New York came to regret it pretty fast when one of the sticks got stuck up his nostril, and his relatives took turns attempting to dislodge it.

The hilarious footage was recorded by Allison Bartholomeo, and shows her uncle Tommy bracing himself as relatives try in vain to remove the wax stick from his nose.

After repeated painful failures, Tommy ends up removing the stick himself.

Bartholomeo shared the footage to TikTok last year, where she wrote, “only uncle Tommy.” Credit: Allison Bartholomeo via Storyful