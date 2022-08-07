Uncertainty lingers as China drills in Taiwan scheduled to end

STORY: A game of cat and mouse on the high seas.

Chinese and Taiwanese warships sailed at close quarters in the Taiwanese Strait on Sunday, as unprecedented Chinese military exercises - launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - were due to end.

Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its territory.

China responded by test launching ballistic missiles over Taiwan's capital and cutting off some areas of dialog with Washington.

Many Taiwan residents appeared indifferent to the unfolding drama, with one man telling Reuters, "We are all just putting on a show.”

24-YEAR-OLD HSINCHU RESIDENT, SURNAMED CHEN:

"Taiwanese people are not worried. I can’t say that they are being dismissive, but there is no serious attitude towards the matter.”

Taiwan's defense ministry on Sunday said it had detected 14 Chinese warships, 66 Chinese aircraft and drones in and around the Taiwan Strait.

It said the vehicles were simulating attacks on the island and its navy, adding that the defense ministry had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately."

It was not immediately clear if China had ended the drills midday on Sunday, as previously announced.

Chinese state television footage showed the military dispatching various types of multi-type fighter jets over the water.

And CCTV reported that the military will from now on conduct "regular" drills on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait.