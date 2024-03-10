UNC gets season sweep over Duke, wins ACC Championship

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to North Carolina's 84-79 win over rivals Duke to claim the ACC title.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The University of North Carolina Tar Heels are your ACC regular season men's basketball champions by way of a convincing win at Cameron over arch rival nemesis Duke. All eyes are always on North Carolina and Duke, and particularly when they're both in the top 10, going into an NCAA tournament that many feel has unknowns.

There's a lot at stake in this one, and plenty of basketball left to be played between the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament. But this was a convincing moment for the Tar Heels to remind everybody just how good they are.

Keep in mind, they put up 84 points in this game and they only had two guys score in double digits. This game was all about Cormac Ryan, who goes off for 31 points-- absolutely unstoppable, with key shots every single time they needed him-- and a reminder of how impactful the transfer portal can be for teams like North Carolina that constantly want to compete for national championships.

If you're Duke, you got to look around and you got to figure out how you're going to get this fixed quickly because, as good as Duke has been at times, this isn't Duke like we've seen great Duke teams. So now, Duke has to figure out a way to put this behind them, realizing that this is now a season sweep for North Carolina, as UNC will go into the ACC tournament not only with the number one seed, but also with the swagger that comes with it.

For all of the unknowns this year in college basketball that we've talked ad nauseam about, and as much as earlier throughout the course of this weekend I've also credited Houston, let's also give a little bit of love to the Tar Heels, who remind us that, even in a constancy of change, one thing you can rely on is North Carolina and Duke is going to give you a game that you don't want to miss.

