UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in campus shooting

Forty-two years ago, hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’ son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. They have now reunited.His journey to find the birth family he never knew began in April after he read news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean non-profit Nos Buscamos.The organization found that Jimmy Thyden had been born prematurely at a hospital in Santiago and placed in an incubator. Gonzalez was told to leave the hospital, but when she returned to get her baby, she was told he had died and his body had been disposed of, according to the case file.AP/Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos