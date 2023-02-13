'Unbelievable': Meteoroid Blazes Across Sky Over Northern France

A meteoroid was captured on camera lighting up the night sky over northern France and parts of the UK in the early hours of Monday, February 13.

Footage by Aurelien Declerck shows the one-meter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Normandy.

Declerck described the sight as “incredible.”

The ESA said the meteoroid, labeled Sar2667, was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time (3 am local time in the UK).

“This is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted, “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities." Credit: Aurelien Declerck via Storyful