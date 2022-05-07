UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."

Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.

His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.

The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."

Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.

Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.

The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.