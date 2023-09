The Daily Beast

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via ReutersThe mystery surrounding Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s deteriorating health took another unexpected turn this weekend, with two videos of the man known as Vladimir Putin’s “attack dog” released just days after he was reported to be in critical condition.On Friday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence arm allegedly told Obozrevatel that Kadyrov “is in a serious condition” following reports that the 46-year-old strongman had slipped into a coma la