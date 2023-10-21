UN Food Agency Calls for 'Sustained Access' as Aid Arrives in Gaza

A humanitarian aid convoy entered Gaza from Rafah, Egypt, on Saturday, October 21 — the first deliveries since the outbreak of conflict on October 7 — according to the United Nations.

The UN said a 20-truck convoy transported life-saving supplies including food, water, medicine and fuel, that were provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations and were to be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that he had agreed to open the border crossing following pressure from US President Biden.

“In light of President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent the flow of humanitarian aid from Egypt as long as it is food, water and medical supplies for the Palestinian population in the southern Gaza strip and as long as it doesn’t go to Hamas. Any aid diverted to Hamas will be prevented,” Netanyahu’s office said.

This footage from the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) shows aid trucks arriving in Gaza from Egypt, bread being distributed to displaced families at the Bureij Camp in Gaza. Three WFP trucks were among the 20 that crossed, and were carrying 47 metric tons of supplies that included “canned tuna, wheat flour, pasta, canned beans and canned tomato paste,” according to a WFP statement.

“What we plan to do it is distribute that but this cannot be the last convoy. We need to have sustained, safe access to be able to get our trucks across the border so we can feed the millions of people that are dependent on emergency food,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “This food is desperately needed as the conditions inside Gaza are truly catastrophic,” McCain said.

WFP said it had “another 930 metric tons of emergency food items at or near the Rafah border, ready to be brought into Gaza whenever access is allowed again.” Credit: World Food Program via Storyful