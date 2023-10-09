UN envoys react to Security Council meeting on Israel-Hamas

STORY: Calling it a "tragic situation", Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, reiterated US support to Israel and said diplomats were working to prevent the conflict from spreading.

The United Arab Emirates' envoy, Lana Nusseibeh, said the UAE was using its regional ties to try and de-escalate the conflict. She added that world and regional leaders have important roles to play, saying: "What we need to lead to right now is a ceasefire, an end to the violence and the resumption of negotiations down the line. But we are not at that stage yet as you can imagine."

Meanwhile when asked about Beijing's position on the situation, China's ambassador Zhang Jun said, "We condemn all attacks against civilians."

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history, when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more the day before.

Home to some two million people, the Gaza Strip has been run by Hamas since it seized control of the territory in 2007. Its economy has long been choked by a blockade imposed by Israel with Egypt's help.