UN Condemns Russia's 'Attempted Illegal Annexation' of Ukrainian Territory

The United Nations General Assembly voted with a large majority to condemn Russia’s announcement of the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, October 12.

The resolution, which called on countries not to recognize the four regions of Ukraine as part of Russia, was backed by 143 countries, while 35 states, including China and India, abstained.

Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.

On September 30, in a ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Credit: United Nations via Storyful