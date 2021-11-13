UN climate talks drift into overtime

After two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow there's no end in sight yet for countries aiming to secure commitments to put a cap on global warming.

Delegates and their teams are bracing for more meetings on Saturday.

That's when COP26 President Alok Sharma expects them to reach a deal.

The meeting's primary aim is keeping the 2015 Paris Agreement's target to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit scientists say would avert its worst effects.

There's tough talking still to be done over phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, carbon markets and financial help for poor countries to tackle climate change.

Friday's draft included weaker language than a previous one asking states to curb financial support for coal, oil and gas industries.

They're the biggest cause of global warming, and that dismayed some campaigners.

Washington's envoy John Kerry, was asked on Friday if he agreed that COP26 was a "celebration of business as usual," a criticism climate activist Greta Thunberg levied at the summit.

"Obviously I don't agree, and I think you will see that when you see what happens."

Saudi Arabia, the world's second largest oil producer, and among those most resistant to strong wording on fossil fuels, said the latest proposal was "workable."

And richer nations with higher emissions are coming under pressure to pay up more cash for poorer, developing countries bearing the brunt of climate change.

The final deal will need unanimous consent from the nearly 200 nations that signed the Paris accord.

Greenpeace told Reuters the "fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text," and that this is "not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow."