UN call for halt to arms sales to Myanmar in response to violence against protesters

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — England’s draw with Scotland showed just how confusing the European Championship format can be for the teams and even the organizers. UEFA’s official website stated ahead of Friday's game that a draw would secure England a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare. Once England had underwhelmingly clinched that point after being held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland, qualification seemed likely but not guaranteed. England coach Gareth Southgate certainly wasn’t celebrating advancing, a