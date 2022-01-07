UN appeals for calm in Kazakhstan

Speaking to reporters in New York, United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric added, "What is clear is that all demonstrations need to be peaceful. People have a right to express their grievances. It needs to be done peacefully and security forces need to protect that right and show and act with restraint."

Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies.

Police in the main city Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least 18 members of the security forces had died, including two found decapitated. More than 2,000 people had been arrested.