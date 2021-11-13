UMaine men's basketball and hockey team win
It was the first win of the season for both teams.
A.J. Brown revealed on Instagram on Friday night he nearly attempted suicide last year.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
Odds are that the Calder Trophy will wind up in Detroit with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider emerging from a crowded rookie field.
Get ready for your Week 10 fantasy football matchups with our overall positional rankings.
Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen's record in 585 fewer games.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Scottie Pippen said he was a better teammate than Michael Jordan.
The St. Louis Blues have finally entered Justin Cuthbert's Power Five, threatening the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot.
The league is in "advanced stages" of its investigation into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat regarding their deals with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Rudy Gobert received the highest fine after the NBA determined he "initiated" the altercation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead this team.”
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy lost three more players on Saturday ahead of its final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are both injured, while fellow defender Cristiano Biraghi has returned home because of personal reasons. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Atalanta defender Davide Zappacosta. Four other Italy players withdrew from the squad earlier in the week because of injury: captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini, forward Ciro Immobi
SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was summoned to meet with stewards Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix after video taken from the grandstands at Interlagos showed the Formula One championship leader touching the rear wing on rival Lewis Hamilton's car. The video recorded by a spectator at Interlagos shows Verstappen apparently inspecting the rear wing on the Mercedes in the Parc Ferme — a secured area for cars at the track. “Inside the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may
CINCINNATI — Christian Pulisic sent a message — with his head and his undershirt. Take that, Mexico. Pulisic and the Americans are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his very first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his je