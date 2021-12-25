UM-Upper Chesapeake moves to crisis standards of care
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. At this point, there is no state-declared public health emergency. So, hospitals are taking the increase in COVID-19 cases into their own hands. The move means the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace can now adopt new protocols to better handle the influx of patients.