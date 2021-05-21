UM School of Pharmacy graduates discuss innovative medical cannabis science program
The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is embracing the trend by offering a master's degree program focused on medical cannabis.
Kevin Waugh has pushed legalized single-game sports betting to the brink of reality in Canada, but he's realistic about the chances of success for Bill C-218. "Am I confident? I'd say 50-50," the Saskatoon-based Conservative MP said. "It's kind of out of my hands now. "Even though I got it through the House, it's in the Senate and the Senate is a little bit different. They go their own beat. Is it going to come out? Who knows, especially a backbencher's PMB (private member's bill) and a Conservative at that." Waugh introduced a private member's bill last year to amend the Criminal Code and legalize single-game sports betting in Canada. Bill C-218 passed third reading in the House of Commons last month and is currently in the Senate. The bill is scheduled for second reading next week and if it passes, it would then go to committee. The committee's report would then go back to the Senate, where the bill would be debated a third time. If it was passed, it would go back to the House of Commons for final discussion. If the bill was approved there, it would go before Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner — who is filling the administration duties for Governor General role following Julie Payette's resignation — for royal assent. There are several government bills before the Senate. And time is of the essence because if Bill C-218 isn't passed by the time both the Senate and House leave for the summer, it could result in the end of the bill if Canadians head to the polls this fall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call an election prior to the return of MPs in September. And once the House of Commons reconvenes, the opposition could force an election by defeating the government in a confidence vote. "If (Bill C-218) doesn't come out by June, I don't think we're going to see it," Waugh said. When an election is called, any bill that hasn't been passed becomes null and void, which was the fate of a previous sports gambling bill in 2015. Following the election, the bill would have to be rewritten and go through the entire process all over again. That could take another two years. "The timing is right and I think many people agree," Waugh said. "I just think it's time we get our share." Currently in Canada, it's legal to bet on parlays. Those are multiple wagers linked together that usually must all be correct for a person to win the bet. The successful passing of Bill C-218 would make provinces and territories responsible for regulating and licensing websites, casinos and other businesses that would allow single-game wagers. And that's important given estimates that offshore sites, U.S. casinos and illegal bookmakers constitute a $14-billion industry in Canada. More major professional sports leagues have realized gambling can become a source of incremental revenue and dramatically boost fan engagement. "I think with COVID, you can see the need provincially for needed funds," Waugh said. "I know B.C., Ontario and Quebec are chomping and I think within a week of passing they could be up and doing single-event betting. "Take (Thursday night) Montreal and Toronto (in the NHL), how much do you think would've been bet down East between those two storied franchises?" The prospect of single-game sports wagering being on the horizon in Canada has prompted suggestions that it could provide a lifeline for a cash-strapped CFL. The league didn't play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a source has told The Canadian Press that cost the nine-team circuit between $60-and-$80 million. The source was granted anonymity because the CFL hasn't released financial figures for 2020. Earlier this week, a report suggested legalized single-game sports betting in Canada could net each CFL team between $1.5 million and $2 million. "Those numbers seem very high . . . I thought $5 million (for the entire CFL) was a good number," he said. "This one of the few areas left in sport today that they can grow the revenue side on." Legalized sports-betting in Canada would give the CFL the opportunity to sign sponsorship deals with gambling operators. It could also benefit financially from selling official league data to organizations looking to establish betting odds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Aaron Brown has always seen his track career as being about something bigger than himself. He didn't run for personal glory, he ran for his family, his coach, his Canadian teammates and his sponsors. But becoming a dad brought even greater perspective to his sport. "Now it's just kind of magnified, right?" Brown said. "Because above all that, now I'm running for my son, not only to provide, but also set an example of what's possible, to show him you can grow up and dream and aim for high goals, just because that's what your father was doing." The 28-year-old from Toronto and his wife Preeya Milburn became parents to son Kingsley — named for Brown's late grandfather — on Jan. 26. "I want to set the example that, if at first it doesn't happen, you can work hard, go back and persevere and overcome obstacles and adversity that you deal with," Brown said last week from his home in Winter Garden, Fla. "All that stuff happens in sport, it's kind of like a mini-version of life, you start out in your career, you grow and you deal with adversity, overcome challenges, learn how to work with others and adapt to different obstacles that come your way. "Whether he grows up to be an athlete like his father or does something completely different, I just want to show him like through how I embody myself as an athlete, what's possible for him in the future?" Kingsley is one of a few new babies for Canada's track and field team. Damian Warner's partner Jen Cotten gave birth to their son Theo on March 11, while Andre De Grasse and partner Nia Ali, the reigning world hurdles champion, are expecting their second baby together this month. Brown has had his share of obstacles, perhaps most notably at the 2017 world championships in London. A stomach virus ripped through numerous teams staying in a downtown hotel, including Canada. Brown was ill and forced to quarantine. Upon release he still ran to his fastest 200 time of the season and appeared destined for the final, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. As a new dad, Brown has discovered that babies allow no room for bad days. "It adds more perspective to the ups and downs of track and field," he said. "When you're sad about a bad day at the office, when you have a poor performance, there's still a smiling baby who knows nothing or cares nothing about that, they don't love you for what you can do on the track, they love you just for being who you are, so that grounds you and brings you back when you need some reassurance that people are still in your corner. "I always got that from my family, they love and support me, but there's just something about an innocent baby who knows nothing about what you do for a living, who's just always happy to see your face or hear your voice, that's always reassuring." The COVID-19 pandemic has taken bad days to a new level, throwing unprecedented obstacles at Canadian athletes. They've struggled to find adequate facilities to train and access to things like physiotherapy amid lockdowns. They also have had few top competitions because of travel restrictions. Brown was locked out of his track and weight room in Florida for the first few weeks last spring and summer, and made do on grass fields and dirt paths. "It was really scrambling to find anywhere where you can train and stay in some type of shape," said Brown, who was doing a round of media interviews as part of his sponsorship campaign with Bridgestone. "So that was tough and hard to find the motivation." But Florida, including his training facilities, has been largely open the past few months. "Even if we have to train with masks and social distancing and all that stuff, we have the ability to go out there and train, so we're pretty fortunate," he said. Brown is a few races into his Tokyo Olympic season. He was third in the 200 metres at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, and will race at a Diamond League meet in Gateshead, U.K. on Sunday. Canada's sprint relay team is a question mark for Tokyo. The team had hoped to clinch a berth at the World Athletics Relays earlier this month in Poland, but withdrew due to rising COVID-19 cases there. Brown, who was part of the relay that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, is confident Canada will be on the start line in Tokyo. Because of poor weather, the times in Poland, he said, were relatively slow, giving the Canadians some wiggle room to qualify based on ranking. De Grasse, middle-distance runner Justyn Knight, and shot putter Brittany Crew will also compete Sunday in Gateshead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won't be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn't effective, Hicks likely would need surgery. “I don't think he's in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.” Brett Gardner was set to start in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he'd rather keep Aaron Judge in right field. Center fielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but subsequently hurt his hamstring and landed on the injured list. Touted prospect Estevan Florial, who made his major league debut last year, could be a long-term option in center. “We’ll just have to figure it out on the fly a little bit," Boone said. Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) was feeling better after missing three straight games and told the staff he was good to go. Frazier was scheduled to meet with team physicians before Friday night's game and there was a chance he could play, Boone said. Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press