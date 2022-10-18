UK's Truss: 'Sorry' for mistakes, won't step down

STORY: "I recognise we have made mistakes, I am sorry for those mistakes, but I fixed the mistakes. I have appointed a new chancellor, we have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline," she said during an interview with British media.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.

Truss, who became leader less than six weeks ago, is facing a possible revolt from her lawmakers as soon as this week, according to reports.

"Now is the time to focus on delivering, making sure that we are delivering on our energy package...that's what I'm thinking about as prime minister," she said.