UK's Sunak asks homeless man if works in business

STORY: Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain's wealthiest people, was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London on Friday (December 23), when he began chatting with a man who identified himself as Dean.

"Do you work in business?" the prime minister asks the man at one point during the conversation, as he hands him a plate of sausages, toast and eggs.

"No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person," the man replies.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it "excruciating," while another Labour lawmaker, Bill Esterson, called Sunak "out of touch".

His ascent to the British premiership in October made Sunak the richest occupant of Number 10 Downing Street at a time when the country is struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.