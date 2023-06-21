UK's stubborn inflation fails to fall

STORY: British inflation is proving very hard to bring down.

Analysts expected it to fall in May, but instead inflation held at 8.7%.

The latest figures make British price rises the highest of any major advanced economy yet again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A key measure of underlying price growth called core inflation also rose to its highest since 1992.

That measure does not include volatile food, energy, alcohol or tobacco prices.

It rose unexpectedly to 7.1% from 6.8%.

Food and drink price inflation dropped slightly to 18.3%.

But Wednesday's data put more pressure on Britain's central bank.

On Thursday (June 22), it is forecast to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row to 4.75%.

Markets now bet on interest rates reaching 6% by December.

Britain's high inflation is a problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He has promised to halve the pace of price growth by the end of 2023 before an expected election next year.