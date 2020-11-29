UK's Raab: next week 'significant' for Brexit deal

"This is a very significant week, the last real major week subject to any further postponement," Raab told the BBC. He said negotiations were down to their final two basic issues and a deal was possible if the EU showed some pragmatism.

Face-to-face negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a trade deal restarted on Saturday (November 28) as the two sides make a last ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Saturday morning and said talks to find a deal with Britain were continuing into Sunday (November 29).