UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of COP26

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of hosting a reception for world leaders at the COP26 climate change summit.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday the 95-year-old monarch had been advised by doctors to rest.

The Queen spent a night in hospital last week after undergoing "preliminary investigations" for an unspecified but not COVID related ailment.

In a statement, the palace said:

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday..."

Instead, the Queen will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded messaged.

Elizabeth's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his eldest son, Prince William, are still due to attend.

The Queen is the world's oldest and longest serving monarch and next year celebrates 70 years on the throne.

Britain has cast COP26 as the last big chance to slow rising temperatures, as it hopes to persuade world leaders to adopt tougher climate targets.

The Queen was recently overheard saying she was irritated by world leaders who talked about climate change but did noting to tackle it.