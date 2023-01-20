UK's Online Safety Bill nears completion: What it means for internet oversight
This week, the UK's seminal piece of internet regulation, the Online Safety Bill, moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords after being amended. It now includes a provision threatening tech bosses with two years in prison if they don't keep children safe online. But it no longer comprises controls on "legal but harmful" content like racism and misogyny. Technology Editor Peter O'Brien explains what this means for the internet at large, and gets reaction from Beeban Kidron, "Bridget Jones" director-turned-influential online safety activist.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
EU regulation of big tech: Is free speech at risk?
Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO when he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’
Kanye West kicked off Twitter, dropped from Parler deal after pro-Nazi statements