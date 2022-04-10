UK's Johnson praises Ukrainian rail workers

STORY: Johnson said that the name given to the rail workers, “the iron people”, reflects “the spirit that you are showing, the spirit of Ukraine in standing up to the appalling aggression that we are seeing."

Johnson also posed for a picture with with Ukrzaliznytsia staff on the train.

In Kyiv Johnson pledged armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, alongside support for World Bank loans and Britain's commitment to move away from using Russian fossil fuel.

The meeting between the two leaders was shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital.

Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the area, marking a return to some degree of normality for the capital.

