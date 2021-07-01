UK's furlough scheme starts to wind down

From Thursday, employers will have to pay more of the costs of furlough as the UK Government starts to wind down their job support scheme. Staff will continue to receive 80 percent of their wages, but businesses must now pay a part of that for the very first time. While employees will still be receiving aid from the scheme until September 2021, political officials have conflicting opinions on ending furlough. The Job Retention Scheme has been a lifeline in the past year for those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid pandemic. More than 2.4 million people still rely on furlough at the end of May 2021 and the government has spent £66 billion on the scheme. .